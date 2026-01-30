NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Agra HR manager's murder, directs UP DGP for time-bound probe

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The NCW on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to conduct a time-bound investigation into the murder of the HR manager in Agra whose body was dismembered before being dumped separately in the city.

Taking suo moto cognisance of Minki Sharma's killing, the National Commission for Women (NCW) called for stringent action against the accused and a report on the matter within five days.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has strongly condemned the heinous crime in a letter to the state's director general of police, a statement said.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply horrific and brutal murder of a 32-year-old woman in Agra. The alleged killing, involving extreme violence and dismemberment, is barbaric, reprehensible, and a grave violation of a woman's right to life, dignity and safety," the NCW said.

"The commission strongly condemns this heinous crime. In this regard, the hon'ble chairperson of the commission has written to the director general of police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, directing strict and time-bound investigation, stringent action against the accused, and comprehensive support to the victim's family," it said.

The NCW added that a detailed action taken report (ATR) has been sought from the concerned authorities within five days.

Minki Sharma, an HR manager in a private company in Agra, was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay Singh, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

Singh wanted to marry Sharma, but she refused, leading to a dispute between them, according to police.

He repeatedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting a fatal blow on her neck. He then dismembered the body and packed it in plastic bags. Singh threw the severed head in a canal and abandoned the rest of the body on a bridge.

A case has been registered against him under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS, police said.

The knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime have also been recovered.