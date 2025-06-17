NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Odisha gangrape, demands immediate action

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district, issuing a stern directive for immediate action.

In an official statement released today, the NCW condemned the assault and called for the "immediate arrest of all remaining accused, swift and time-bound investigation, and provision of free medical and psychological support to the victim."

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the shocking gang-rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/LYS41KMUmq — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 17, 2025

The commission has invoked Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure victim compensation, emphasising a victim-centric approach to justice.

An Action Taken Report has been demanded from the authorities within three days.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is her classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, they said.

The woman, in her complaint lodged at the Gopalpur police station, alleged that when they were sitting at an isolated place on the beach, a group of 10 people approached them, rounded up her boyfriend and took turns to rape her.

"Initially, seven people were detained for interrogation. Later, all 10 accused were arrested," a police officer told PTI.

The accused were nabbed while they were trying to flee to another state, he said.

Medical examination of the survivor has been conducted, he added.

Police said the survivor lived in a private mess along with three other women.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said she has spoken to SP Saravana Vivek M and has ordered a thorough investigation and necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state as tourists from far-off places visit the beach in the Ganjam district.