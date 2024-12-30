NCW team concludes inquiry in Anna University, justice will be served says Member

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW), which enquired into the sexual assault of a girl student on the university campus, found certain shortcomings, NCW member Mamta Kumari said on Monday.

The team had submitted its findings to the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and a final report would be submitted to the Centre through the NCW, she said, and exuded confidence that justice would be served in the case.

"We have conducted the probe and submitted the findings to the Governor. We will give the report to the Commission. There have been shortcomings on the side of the university administration, and the police, as well," Mamta Kumari, who was accompanied by retired IPS official and former DGP of Maharashtra Praveen Dixit, told reporters here.

Emerging out of the university campus she said "I am confident that justice will be served. Additionally, I have highlighted the lack of several essential facilities in the university." The sexual assault of a 19-year-old student on the university campus last week caused a furore in the state and the opposition parties demanded the arrest of real culprits in the case. The police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault.

The two-member team from the NCW visited Anna University and held a detailed inquiry today.

Amidst an allegation of denial of police permission for their agitation on Monday, scores of opposition AIADMK members attempted to stage protests throughout Tamil Nadu claiming the involvement of another person in the sexual assault case in which the police had already arrested a man. Hundreds of AIADMK members were arrested when they staged an agitation and were later released.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadres including its general secretary N Anand were arrested when they attempted to distribute copies of their leader actor Vijay's letter to the public here. They were all released later in the evening.

The AIADMK mounted pressure on the ruling DMK dispensation on a day when the NCW fact-finding panel visited the varsity and sought to know from the state government and police who the "sir" purportedly referred to by the arrested suspect was. At several places, the party members displayed placards asking "who is that sir," and "#save our daughters." "The AIADMK's protest will continue until justice is meted out to the victim. The real culprits in the Anna University campus sexual assault case should be arrested," AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a post on social media platform X.

"Who is the person mentioned as sir by Gnanasekaran arrested in this case?" Palaniswami asked and condemned the state government for trying to suppress the voice of the opposition party, which was representing the people.

TVK president and actor Vijay sought to know who should be asked to make women feel safe in the state. In a hand-written letter addressed to "dear sisters" and posted on the instagram account of his party, he said "it is known that it is pointless in asking those who govern us, no matter how many times we ask them. That’s what this letter is for.” The TVK leader said every day women were subject to “mass atrocities, disorderly conduct and sexual crimes” and “as their brother,” he was undergoing depression and unexplainable pain seeing their sufferings.

Assuring to stand with them and shield them as a brother, Vijay said, "don’t worry about anything but concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu. We will together ensure it soon." Vijay called on Governor R N Ravi and urged for steps to ensure the safety of women in the state. BJP state chief K Annamalai lauded Vijay for knocking at the doors of the Raj Bhavan over the issue. The demands from the leader of the fledgling party included 'protecting' law and order, according to a TVK release.

"In our memorandum, we sought steps to protect law and order in Tamil Nadu, besides action for ensuring safety of women in all places," the release from TVK general secretary N Anand said.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai requested all political parties to come forward as a "brother of the victim," and condemn the DMK government, which is continuously trying to divert the case.

State Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan accused Palaniswami of playing politics in a "sensitive issue." Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan too slammed AIADMK general secretary on the issue.

Reacting to the arrests, Vijay later said it was undemocratic to arrest his party members for meeting people to seek support for justice to the affected student. PTI JSP ADB SA JSP ROH