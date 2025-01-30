NCW to celebrate 33rd foundation day, honour paralympians

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) will celebrate its 33rd foundation say on Friday and also honour four paralympians.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the event with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar leading the proceedings.

This year’s theme, “Nari tu Narayani”, underscores the resilience and strength of women, inspired by Ahilyadevi Holkar’s legacy of leadership and justice.

The NCW will also honour four exceptional female paralympians for their perseverance and achievements, recognising them as symbols of empowerment and inspiration for future generations, according to an official statement.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Rahatkar will present the first copy of her book, “Karamyogini Veerangna”, to VP Dhankhar.

The book celebrates the indomitable courage of former Queen of the Malwa kingdom Ahilyadevi Holkar, highlighting her role in redefining leadership and governance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rahatkar emphasised the Commission's commitment to amplifying women's voices and ensuring their rightful place in society.

“Women today are not just making strides, they are rewriting history. Our theme, ‘Nari tu Narayani,’ encapsulates this transformation as women continue to lead, innovate, and uplift communities across the nation,” she said.

The event will also feature discussions on Ahilyadevi Holkar’s life and her enduring influence on women's empowerment. PTI UZM NB