NCW to hold national consultation on pre-marital counseling and family well-being

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to host in Pune on Tuesday a National Consultation Meet on Pre-Marital Counseling and Education to strengthen family well-being.

The initiative aims to address rising issues in marital relationships, including domestic violence, emotional distress and marital discord by promoting pre-marital counseling as a preventive measure.

The event, the NCW said, will bring together experts from various fields -- health, education, law, psychology and social work -- to discuss strategies for strengthening relationships.

The discussions will focus on emotional and financial preparedness for marriage, conflict resolution, legal rights and protection against domestic violence and the role of educational institutions in integrating pre-marital counseling into their curricula.

Justice Victoria Gowri of the Madras High Court will be the chief guest, while NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will also address the gathering.

Advocates, retired judges, NGOs and counsellors from across the country are expected to participate, the NCW said in a statement. PTI UZM AS AS