NCW to hold public hearing in Meerut to address women’s grievances

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) will on Friday organise a public hearing in Meerut to address women's issues and ensure speedy redressal of pending complaints.

The event -- 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar' -- will begin at 11 am at the Vikas Bhawan Auditorium in Civil Lines, according to an official statement.

The hearing is part of NCW’s commitment to empower women and safeguard their rights by engaging with communities at the grassroots level. It aims to provide swift solutions to grievances and unresolved matters affecting women in the region, the statement said.

NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar will preside over the hearing, which will also see active participation from the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and other senior officials. Their presence is intended to facilitate prompt action on the issues raised, it said.

The commission has urged women from Meerut and nearby cities to participate in the hearing and bring forward their concerns.