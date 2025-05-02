NCW to hold public hearing to address issues faced by women in Delhi

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to host a public hearing at its headquarters here from May 5-9 to address a wide range of issues faced by women in the national capital.

Speaking about the initiative, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said there is an urgent need to resolve the complaints submitted by women to the Commission.

"Women face various problems, and we receive numerous complaints at the NCW. We realised that resolving these complaints efficiently increases the possibility of justice being served to women," Rahatkar said in a video message.

With this objective in mind, she said the Commission has organised the public hearing to directly listen to grievances and work towards effective resolutions.

“We are conducting this hearing so that we can listen to women's problems here in Delhi and find solutions on the spot,” she added.

The five-day hearing will see the participation of all NCW members along with several senior administrative officials. In addition to previously registered complaints from Delhi, the Commission will also prioritise walk-in complaints, she said. PTI UZM RHL