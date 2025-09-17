NCW to hold women's public hearing in UP's Mirzapur on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Aimed at addressing pending cases and providing swift redressal to women's grievances, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will hold a public hearing in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will preside over the session, which will also see the participation of the district magistrate (DM), superintendent of police (SP) and other senior officials to ensure immediate resolution of women-related issues, according to an official statement.

During her one-day visit to Mirzapur, Rahatkar will also hold a review meeting with senior administrative and police officers. Alongside the hearing, the Commission will conduct a special awareness programme on nutrition for women.

As part of its digital empowerment drive, the NCW will organise a training session under its YASHODA AI initiative, which imparts knowledge of artificial intelligence to women across India.

In addition, under the 'She is a Changemaker' programme, a capacity-building workshop will be held for elected women representatives from three-tier panchayati raj institutions, the statement said.

The NCW has urged women from Mirzapur and neighbouring areas to participate in the hearing and present their grievances directly before the Commission, it said.