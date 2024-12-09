NCW to organise public hearing in Kolkata on December 11-13

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The NCW will organise a public hearing in Kolkata between Wednesday and Friday with an aim to resolve pending cases related to women's issues and provide immediate solutions, wherever possible.

Advertisment

In a statement, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said the public hearing -- "Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwaar" -- would be led by NCW member Dr Archana Majumdar.

"The NCW extends a heartfelt appeal to women from Kolkata and nearby districts to participate in this initiative. Women facing challenges or seeking resolutions for their grievances are encouraged to come forward and share their concerns," it said. PTI UZM UZM SZM SZM