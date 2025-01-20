NCW welcomes court verdict in RG Kar rape and murder case

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has welcomed the Kolkata court's decision to sentence the prime accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case to life imprisonment till death, but also urged legal action against the other accused individuals currently out on bail.

The gruesome crime, committed on August 9, triggered widespread protests across the country.

Announcing the verdict on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah court declared Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and sentenced him to life imprisonment till death.

In a statement, the NCW lauded the court's decision, although it had earlier advocated for the death penalty.

"While we had sought the death penalty, we respect the court's judgment and appreciate the swift proceedings that have ensured justice for the victim," the commission said, adding that such rulings remind society that heinous crimes will not go unpunished.

The NCW also called for strict accountability in the case, particularly urging legal action against other accused individuals currently out on bail.

"The social outcry surrounding this case demanded a strong judgment, and we hope this conviction sets a precedent for other pending cases," the statement said.

The commission also praised the mother of the convict for her poignant remarks, acknowledging the supremacy of the law over personal emotions in such grave matters.

Dr Ranjana Kumari, a prominent activist and Director of the Centre for Social Research, echoed the sentiment of justice served but raised concerns about potential risks.

"If this isn't a rarest-of-rare case, then what qualifies as one? We welcome the swift verdict, but there are chances the others on bail might repeat similar offenses if not held accountable," she cautioned.

The victim's death had sparked an outpouring of anger, with medical professionals across the country demanding safety measures for healthcare workers. PTI UZM ARD ARD