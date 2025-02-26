NCW writes to Maharashtra DGP over Pune rape case, seeks action taken report in 3 days

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a parked state transport bus in Pune and demanded immediate action in the matter from authorities in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday morning at the Swargate depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an official said.

The accused in the case, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), is a history-sheeter who was out on bail since 2019. He is on the run and police have formed eight teams to hunt him down.

The chairperson has asked the DGP to submit to the commission an action taken report within three days along with an FIR copy.

In a statement, the commission said it strongly condemns the heinous crime, in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary 'Shiv Shahi' bus while waiting for transportation at Pune's Swargate depot.

The incident raises serious concerns about public safety and law enforcement measures, it added further.

In her letter, Rahatkar has directed police authorities to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident, leaving no room for delay or negligence, said the statement.

"Extend all necessary support to the victim, including medical assistance, psychological counselling, and security to safeguard her well- being," it added.

The panel asked the authorities to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure strict legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to bring the perpetrator to justice.

It urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and take stringent measures to enhance women's safety in public spaces.

The women's panel will closely monitor the progress of the case and take further action as required, the statement added. PTI DC RSY