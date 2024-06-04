NDA ahead in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in early trends

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is ahead in 15 Lok Sabha seats, its NDA partners-BJP in three and Janasena in two segments out of the total 25, as per the early trends put out by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

According to the EC website, the ruling YSR Congress is leading in five LS seats.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reeddy’s sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila is trailing in Kadapa seat where sitting YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy is leading by over 16,000 votes in the early trends.

AP BJP chief D Purandeswari is leading by more than 47,000 votes in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency over her YSRCP rival D Srinivas.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP is leading by more than 40,000 votes over his YSRCP rival K Venkata Rosaiah in Guntur segment.

Pemmasani hogged the limelight after he declared family assets worth over Rs 5000 crore.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena will contest two in Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. PTI STH GDK ROH