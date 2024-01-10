NDA aims 12 of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam: State BJP chief

Guwahati: Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday said the NDA is targeting at least 12 seats out of 14 during the Lok Sabha elections due in the middle of this year.

He claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is slated to start from the Northeast with an 8-day stay in Assam, will not have any impact in the state.

"We as an alliance are targeting to win more than 12 seats. Our aim is to increase our vote share by 10 per cent compared to that in the last general elections," Kalita told reporters on the sidelines of the BJP's Assam executive meeting here.

The party is also looking to increase the winning margins of the candidates this time, he added.

Asked about the seat-sharing arrangements among the alliance members BJP, AGP and UPPL, Kalita said, "The partners will sit in February and discuss about the seats. It will be finalised in that joint meeting only." On opposition Congress, he said the people of the state have bid adieu to the grand old party from Assam politics.

"Rahul Gandhi will come and go. Such yatras took place earlier also. Whatever they do, the Congress will not come to power in Assam for the next 25 years," Kalita said.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which nine are presently represented by BJP, three by Congress and one each by AIUDF and an Independent.