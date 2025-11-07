NDA alliance govt committed to develop agriculture sector: Andhra CM

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the NDA coalition government is committed to developing the agriculture sector and ensuring farmers' welfare.

The chief minister made these remarks while attending the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya NG Ranga in Guntur, where he highlighted the veteran leader's lifelong service to farmers and the nation.

"The NDA coalition government is fully committed to strengthening the agriculture sector and ensuring the welfare of every farmer in the state," said Naidu in an official press release.

Naidu recalled that during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad Agricultural University was named after Ranga. He said that after bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh, the agricultural university in the state also carried his name.

He noted that Ranga led the farmers' movement at the age of 33, opposing oppressive systems and fighting for their land rights. Naidu said that whenever the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is in power, it works with a firm commitment for farmers' welfare.

He observed that agriculture sector's share 'Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose to 15.45 percent' since NDA government came to power. The TDP supremo said that the government procured 'over 55 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 12,800 crore and credited the amount to eight lakh farmers accounts within 24 hours'.

He further said that Rs 7,000 was credited under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme which offers Rs 20,000 annual financial aid to farmers.

The chief minister noted that 95 percent of crop insurance dues were paid and additional assistance was extended to mango, tobacco, cocoa, coffee, chilli, tomato, and onion farmers.

Naidu said that effective water management and timely measures ensured 95 percent of reservoirs were filled. He insisted on changing to organic farming to reduce chemical fertilizer use. PTI MS STH ADB