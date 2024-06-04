NDA alliance leading in 21 LS seats in Andhra, wins 25 assembly seats

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena is leading in 21 Lok Sabha and 139 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, including emerging victorious in 25 assembly segments.

According to the latest information disseminated by the Election Commission, TDP won 19 assembly seats, Janasena five and BJP one while the YSRCP is yet to open its account, though it is leading in just 11 seats.

Rajamundry City, Rajamundry Rural, Undi, Palakollu, Vijayawada East, Dhone and Proddaturu are some of the 19 seats bagged by the TDP.

Janasena won in Rajanagaram, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem and Tenali.

Meanwhile, except one minister, all the cabinet members of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are trailing.

TDP, BJP and Janasena formed the NDA alliance to take on the ruling YSRCP in the state.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase. PTI STH GDK ANE