NDA alliance must remain united for 15 more years for Andhra's development: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday emphasised that the NDA alliance in the state must remain united for another 15 years to ensure sustained development and stable governance in the state.

Addressing the NDA Legislature Party meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall here, the chief minister drew a parallel to the government in Gujarat.

He said long-term growth is possible only through a consistent, single-government model, which he aims to replicate in Andhra Pradesh.

“In these 20 months, there have been no differences within the alliance, and this is a very positive sign. The unity must continue for the next 15 years and only then the state can progress,” said Naidu, according to a TDP source.

He claimed that public support for the state government has grown beyond the election period due to welfare and development programmes.

The chief minister said achievements of both the Central and state governments must be effectively taken to the people and leaders should work with the same spirit shown during the elections.

According to Naidu, many of the programmes being implemented would not have been possible without strong support from the Centre.

He credited the union government's financial help for reviving the Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation projects.

Naidu emphasised the need for organised conduct of Assembly sessions and meaningful discussions on public issues.

“All members must attend the House from 9 am to 1 pm and debates should be useful to the people. Just because the opposition uses abusive language, we should not do the same,” he said.

At the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged all partners to adhere to NDA coalition's principles.

He asked legislators to take these achievements to the people and strengthen trust in the NDA coalition government.