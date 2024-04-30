NDA alliance partners manifesto 'unattainable': Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pileru (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 30 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called the promises made in the election manifesto of NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh as 'unattainable'.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister said this at Pileru in Annamayya district during a public meeting on the third day of his four-day whirlwind election campaign tour across the state.

"In the 2014 manifesto, Chandrababu's photo was displayed alongside Modi and Pawan Kalyan and the signed pamphlet was sent to every household in the state. But before he unveiled the 2024 manifesto, BJP headquarters notified him not to use the PM's photo. This incident proves that his promises are unattainable and BJP doesn't agree with it," said Reddy.

Addressing the first public meeting at Kondepi in Prakasam district today, he alleged that the state government had faced difficulties in distributing the welfare pensions recently due to Naidu's complaints.

Advertisment

Later, at a rally in Mydukuru, Kadapa district, the CM called on people to draw parallels between the progress made by his government and the TDP regime.

Reddy said he stood before the people after fulfilling promises in the past 58 months while "a person (Naidu) who was chief minister for 14 years doesn't have any single scheme benefiting the poor to remember".

Further, he reiterated that the forthcoming polls are not just to elect MLAs and MPs but for the continuation of welfare schemes benefiting the poor for the next five years.

The YSRCP chief claimed that Naidu had only created 32,000 jobs during his tenure whereas his regime provided 2.31 lakh government jobs and also listed several welfare schemes implemented under his government. PTI STH ROH