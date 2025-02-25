NDA alliance will rule Andhra for 15 years, overcoming internal differences: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Feb 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday expressed confidence that the NDA alliance—comprising the TDP, BJP, and Janasena—will govern the state for the next 15 years, overcoming any internal differences and challenges.

Addressing the Assembly, the actor-politician stated that the alliance is committed to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"We are giving our word to the people through you, Mr Speaker. No matter how many challenges arise between us, we will overcome them, earn the people’s trust, and ensure that the NDA government rules the state for 15 years," Kalyan told Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu.

Despite criticism directed at both him and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Janasena founder asserted that the alliance would remain united, undeterred by minor disagreements.

Acknowledging potential conflicts within the coalition, Kalyan referred to them as internal matters or "NDA family issues" that would be resolved amicably.

"Let there be any number of challenges. We may rise or fall, but those are our internal affairs—our NDA alliance’s family issues. Someone may say something to me and hurt me, but I have no objections," he said, reiterating a message he has conveyed in the past. PTI STH SSK ROH