NDA allies welcome C P Radhakrishnan's nomination for Vice-President

New Delhi: BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday welcomed the decision to nominate Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and consulting the party's allies.

Radhakrishnan belongs to the influential Gounder caste, an OBC community, in Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls next year.

After the announcement, TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his party's support to the NDA nominee.

"Congratulations to Hon'ble Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji on being announced as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate," Naidu said in a post on X.

"A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction. The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support," he added.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also extended "full support" to Radhakrishnan on behalf of his party.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the National Democratic Alliance has always prioritised the policy of social justice, inclusion, and development for all. The nomination of Radhakrishnan is a living example of this resolve," Paswan posted on X.

Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi also expressed his party's support to Radhakrishnan's nomination.

"We fully support the NDA candidate for Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan. We stand with the NDA from the streets to the Parliament,” Manjhi said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said, will oversee the vice-presidential election, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the polling agent.

The last date for filing nomination is August 21.

If the Opposition also names its candidate, the election will be held on September 9.