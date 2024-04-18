NDA attacks Tejashwi for crowd jeering Chirag Paswan’s mother at his meeting

Patna, Apr 18 (PTI) The ruling BJP-led NDA in Bihar attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after a section of the crowd in his public meeting hurled abuses against Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan’s mother.

In a purported video that went viral, some people present at the meeting in Jamui were seen using foul language against her.

Yadav said he would have taken a stop if he knew what a few individuals from the crowd spoke.

Senior BJP leader and in-charge of Bihar, Vinod Tawde, posted on X: “The way abusive words were used for NDA ally Paswan's mother in Tejashwi Yadav's rally is extremely condemnable. What is even more shameful is that Tejashwi did not stop them even though he was on the stage.” Accusing the RJD of stooping to low-level politics, he alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc never respected women.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also condemned the incident.

“This has exposed the mindset of RJD leaders…The incident happened in front of Tejashwi Yadav. The matter will be examined by the authorities concerned and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Chaudhary said.

Paswan told reporters that for him, there is no difference between Yadav’s mother and his.

“If I were at his place, I would have given a reply. I don’t think any family man would take this abuse. It is high time now that we start respecting women,” he said.

The RJD leader said he did not know what those people in the crowd were saying.

Yadav said, “Had I known about it, I would have definitely stopped them. Who would be so stupid to permit such behaviour at election rallies?” “We too have been the target of abuses at many gatherings of our opponents,” he claimed. PTI PKD NN