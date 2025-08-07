National

NDA authorises PM Modi, Nadda to pick its VP candidate

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

