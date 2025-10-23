NDA cadet dies during swimming practice; formal inquiry ordered into drowning

Pune: An 18-year-old cadet of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla drowned on Thursday during swimming practice, an official said.

The incident took place at 5pm, he added.

"The incident occurred during the organised swimming practice for weak swimmers under supervision of instructors. The trainees were swimming along the width of the poo. Cdt Aditya D Yadav was found motionless on the surface of the water. Two life guards immediately dived in and pulled him out," a defence release said.

Prompt CPR and medical aid was given on site and then at MH Khadakwasla but, unfortunately, the cadet could not be revived, it added.

A formal inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the press statement further said.

Incidentally, on October 10, first-term cadet from Charlie Squadron Antariksh Kumar Singh, the son of an ex-serviceman, was found dead in his hostel room.