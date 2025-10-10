NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) A first-year cadet from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) was found dead in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy here on Friday, the police said.

Fellow coursemates saw cadet Antariksha Singh hanging in his room in the morning, they said.

Police said preliminary findings suggest a possible case of suicide. No note was found at the spot, an official said.

Meanwhile, defence authorities said the NDA would issue an official statement on the incident. PTI SPK NR