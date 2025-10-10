NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, kin allege harassment by seniors; inquiry ordered

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) A first-year cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room at the premier institute here early on Friday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide while his family members alleged harassment by seniors drove him to take the extreme step.

The NDA said a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the death of the 18-year-old cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Antriksh's course mates saw him hanging in his room in the morning.

No note was found at the spot, but preliminary findings suggest a possible case of suicide, a police official said.

However, Antriksh's family members alleged he was harassed by his seniors at the academy and they had raised the issue with the NDA authorities recently. He was disturbed by the harassment and would say he wanted to discontinue his training at the academy, located on the outskirts of Pune city, they claimed.

"Everything was alright until he recently complained to his mother about harassment by some seniors. After that, the family took it to the authorities at the academy. His mother and grandmother went to the NDA before Navratri and pointed out the issue. The NDA authorities also responded and assured to take action," said Antriksh's maternal uncle A P Singh, a retired Army officer.

Till Thursday afternoon, everything was fine, he said.

"Antriksh spoke to his mother in the afternoon but it seems something happened later in the evening as there was some party there. It seems something happened during the party which made Antriksh very sad and prompted him to take the extreme step," he said.

He added that his nephew was disturbed by the alleged harassment and used to say that he did not want to continue his training at the academy.

Singh said that Antriksh had completed his education in Lucknow. His father had also retired from the Army.

"Since there was a background of armed forces in the family, he had prepared for the NDA and got selected," he said.

In a statement, the NDA said Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first term cadet, died in the early hours of Friday.

"The cadet, who was undergoing training at the NDA, was found in lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for the day's training. He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead at 6.30 am," it said.

The next of kin and the local police were informed, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the academy said.

In August 2014, Yashi Dorji (18), a cadet from Bhutan, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his cabin. In July 2017, another cadet, Alekh Jaiswal, was also found hanging in his hostel room.

Established in 1954, the NDA is a premier joint training institute for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It provides training to young cadets and prepares them to become officers in the Indian armed forces. The tri-service academy also trains cadets from many friendly countries. PTI SPK NR NP RSY