NDA cadets fund fallen batchmate''s sister''s medical dream

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) In a display of military camaraderie of NDA, coursemates of the late Cadet Pratham Mahale have united to realise his sister's dream of completing her medical education, providing crucial support after she went into shock following the tragedy.

Pratham, who was serving as Squadron Cadet Captain of Oscar Squadron at the prestigious National Defence Academy, died two days after receiving a head injury during a boxing championship at the premier institute here on October 16, 2023.

The newly commissioned officers have come together to ensure the dream that Pratham harboured of his sister completing her medical education is fulfilled.

“After commissioning into their respective armed services, these coursemates once again got in touch with us. They invited us to witness the IMS Pipping and POP (Passing Out Parade) ceremony in Dehradun and even visited our house in Jalgaon,” said Pratham’s father, Gorakh Mahale.

When Pratham was in the NDA, his sister Rujuta was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to pursue medical education.

“However, after the tragic incident, we all sank into shock, and that affected her preparation. It was his coursemates who came forward and encouraged her to continue. They assured us that even though Pratham is not here, they stand firmly by her,” said Gorakh Mahale.

His daughter resumed her preparation, and appeared for NEET. “To support her, Pratham's coursemates regularly sent money to my wife’s account, Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 each time,” he said.

When Rujuta secured admission to a medical course in Bareilly, the coursemates assured the family that they need not worry about money. “They were even ready to pay the entire fee. I tried to stop them, but they didn’t listen and together contributed around Rs 30,000 for her admission,” said Mahale.

“We are overwhelmed by the gesture of these young officers who continue to show such affection for Pratham. Their emotional and financial support means a lot to us,” he added.

One of Pratham's coursemates, now a Flying Officer posted in Chandigarh who preferred not to be named, told PTI that there were 22 cadets in Oscar Squadron.

“During one of the boxing competitions, our squadron was short in the low-weight category. Pratham stepped up to fill the gap but unfortunately suffered a head injury and died two days later,” he said.

Pratham often spoke about his parents and his sister who was preparing for medical studies, the officer recalled. "After commissioning, we decided to support his family. We contribute a small amount every month, and even visit them whenever possible to spend time with them." "During NDA training, we created countless memories together. Though Pratham is not with us today, we will keep him alive in our hearts by standing with his family and supporting them emotionally," he said.