NDA candidates leading on at least 10 reserved seats; Cong, DMK on one each

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) NDA candidates were leading on at least 10 reserved Lok Sabha seats, according to trends till about 11 am on Tuesday, with prominent faces being Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Chirag Paswan from Hajipur.
On the opposition side, INDIA bloc constituent DMK's A Raja maintained a comfortable lead from the Nilgiris constituency in Tamil Nadu.
In the trends available till 11.45 am, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, comfortably over the magic figure of 272, with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains.
From Bikaner in Rajasthan to North West Delhi in the national capital, the BJP-led NDA were ahead on several reserved seats.
The BJP was leading on at least seven reserved seats in trends available till 11 am, and its allies on at least three such seats in Bihar -- LJP (RV) on two seats and JD(U) on one.
Former Union minister and sitting MP from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Ruddy was leading with a small margin of 1918 votes with RJD's Rohini Acharya trailing closely behind till about 11 am.
In Mohanlalganj (SC) in Uttar Pradesh, R K Chaudhary of the SP was leading against BJP leader and junior central minister Kaushal Kishore.
The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar sending 80 and 40 MPs.
Polls were held for 542 seats with Surat seat being won uncontested by the BJP earlier.
Out of the total 543 seats, 131 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (84) and Scheduled Tribes (47).
In Bihar's Goplaganj (SC) seat, Alok Kumar Suman of the JD(U) was leading with a margin of 20,489 votes against Prem Nath Chanchal of the VIP, while Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was ahead with a margin of over 9,600 votes against Shiv Chnadra Ram of the RJD.
In Samastipur (SC), Shambhavi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was leading with a margin of 21,370 votes against Sunny Hazari of Congress till about 11 am.
Other reserved seats in Bihar include Sasaram (SC), Gaya (SC) and Jamui (SC).
In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr (SC) constituency, BJP's Bhola Singh was ahead with a margin of 93,709 votes with Shivram of Congress trailing behind him on second position.
In Hathras (SC), Anoop Pradhan Balmiki of the BJP was leading with a margin of 29,837 votes against Jasveer Valmiki of the SP till about 11 am, while in Agra (SC), S P Singh Baghel of the saffron party was ahead with a margin of 36,348 votes against Suresh Chand Kardam of the SP trailing on second position.
Other key reserved seats in Uttar Pradesh include Etawah (SC), Barabanki (SC) and Bahraich (SC).
In Bikaner (SC), Union minister Meghwal was leading with a margin of 28,142 votes against Congress's Govindram Meghwal trailing behind the BJP leader at second position.
In Udaipur (ST), BJP's Manna Lal Rawat was leading with a huge margin of 1,15,618 votes against Tarachand Meena of the Congress.
However, in West Bengal's Cooch Behar (SC) seat, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of the All India Trinamool Congress was leading with a margin of 4,038 votes against BJP's heavyweight candidate and junior central minister Nisith Pramanik.
DMK's A Raja was leading from the Nilgiris (SC) seat with a margin of 44,488 votes against L Murugan of the BJP till about 11 am.
In Thiruvallur (SC) seat in Tamil Nadu, Sasikanth Senthil of the Congress was leading with a margin of 54,567 votes against K Nallathambi of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam trailing behind.
In North West Delhi (ST), former mayor Yogender Chadoliya of the BJP was leading with a margin of 65,344 votes against Udit Raj of Congress trailing behind him. PTI KND TIR TIR