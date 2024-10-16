NDA CMs to meet on Thursday as ruling alliance gets fresh momentum after Haryana win

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief ministers and deputy CMs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will attend a conclave in Chandigarh on Thursday to deliberate on development issues, the Constitution's 'amrit mahotsav', and the 50th anniversary year of the "attempt to murder" democracy, a reference to Emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, will attend the meeting in what is seen as the ruling alliance's renewed attack on opposition parties, especially the Congress, following the BJP's remarkable win in the Haryana assembly polls.

"Deliberations in this meeting will have a structured agenda covering national development issues. It will also discuss subjects like observance of Samvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of attempt to murder democracy," the BJP said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio will also lead discussions, it said.

The conclave will start immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for his fresh term.

There are 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy CMs belonging to the BJP while CMs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya are from its allies, the statement noted.

This will be the first conclave of NDA CMs of this kind in the last many years.

With the BJP and its allies set to take on opposition alliance in next month's Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the ruling bloc is looking to draw momentum from its Haryana win to charge at its rivals. PTI KR KVK KVK