NDA committed to remove DMK govt: Piyush Goyal

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the NDA in Tamil Nadu is committed to removing the DMK government, which is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, Tamil culture and pride.

Minutes after the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) rejoined the alliance in Chennai, Goyal said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would work together and defeat the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the re-joining of Dhinakaran into the NDA fold, the senior BJP leader, flanked by Union Minister L Murugan and BJP functionaries, including Vanathi Srinivasan, said, "I am honoured and delighted, personally very happy that my good friend and senior leader, and my brother Dhinakaran ji has decided to come back to the NDA family. He (Dhinakaran) was serving with my father in the Rajya Sabha during 2004-2007, and since then I have seen his good work, his popularity, his leadership skills." With the joining of AMMK, Goyal said, "My elder brother and leader of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami, my brother and good friend Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), other colleagues in the NDA G K Vasan (Tamil Maanila Congress), all of us are committed to removing this corrupt DMK government." "This incompetent DMK government, which is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, Tamil culture and Tamil pride, about which we are very hurt. We will work together as one family, and we will defeat the anti-Bharat, anti-India DMK alliance," he said.

"The NDA alliance will provide good leadership and good governance for our sisters and daughters of Tamil Nadu; Good opportunities and a bright future for the youth of Tamil Nadu," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB