NDA constituent BPF sweeps BTC polls in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) The BPF, a constituent of the NDA, swept the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by winning 28 of the 40 seats, officials said.

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, improved its tally from the 17 seats it had won last time and secured an absolute majority, they said.

The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, both alliance partners in the outgoing council, finished far behind with seven and five seats, respectively.

Mohilary won the Debargaon constituency but lost the Chirangduar seat, and outgoing BTC chief and UPPL nominee Pramod Boro emerged victorious in Goimari.

Boro lost the Dotma seat.

The BPF had emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 polls with 17 seats, but the UPPL formed the council with the support of the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

Elections to the 40-member council, comprising the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur, were held on September 22 peacefully with no repolls ordered. PTI DG DG BDC