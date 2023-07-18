39 NDA members repose faith in PM Modi, to contest 2024 LS polls under him

New Delhi: All 39 constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under his leadership.

In a resolution passed at a meeting convened by the BJP, the NDA partners also exuded confidence in emerging victorious in the polls and forming their government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi for the third consecutive term.

"The National Democratic Alliance meeting was held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. A total of 39 alliance parties of the NDA participated in it," the NDA resolution read.

The meeting was organised on the occasion of the completion of 25 "successful years" of the NDA's foundation, it added.

"In the meeting, all constituents of the NDA resolved that the NDA will unitedly contest the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and for the third consecutive time, Narendra Modiji will become the prime minister of the country with a huge majority," the resolution said.

The NDA noted that the blessings it received from the people in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Modi grew "manifold" in the 2019 polls.

"Rejecting and rubbishing the lies, rumours and baseless allegations of the opposition parties, the country is reposing faith in the leadership of the NDA coalition," the BJP-led alliance said.

"The opposition is faced with a crisis of identity and relevance. Today, the opposition is confused and disoriented," it added.

The NDA parties lauded Prime Minister Modi for propelling India on the path of "unprecedented development" through his commitment, devotion, unrelenting hard work and selfless dedication, and giving the citizens the opportunity to feel proud over the realisation of the power and prowess of their country.

"The NDA constituents unanimously commit that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi as participants of this development journey - we are one, we are united and we are unanimous," the resolution read.