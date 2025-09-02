NDA constituents'' women wings call 5-hr Bihar bandh on Sep 4 to protest ''abuses'' against PM

Patna, Sep 2 (PTI) The women's wings of NDA constituents on Tuesday called for a five-hour bandh in Bihar on September 4 to protest against the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state recently.

BJP leaders have been attacking the Congress after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on August 27.

Addressing a joint press conference by leaders of all NDA constituents here, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters, “All NDA leaders strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and his mother from the stage of the RJD and the Congress in Darbhanga during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This was not just an insult to Modi's mother but to all mothers. The women wings of the NDA constituents have decided to call a Bihar bandh on September 4 in protest against the 'abuses' hurled at the PM and his mother." The bandh will be in effect from 7 am to noon on Thursday, he said, adding that the general public will face minimal inconveniences.

Emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the bandh, he added.

Maintaining that the incident has disgraced Bihar, Jaiswal said, “A mother is considered a divine figure. Mothers who raise us are like God. How can a person even think of insulting them?”.

The purpose of the bandh is to protest against the incident, he said, urging the people of Bihar to "participate in the shutdown and stand against the act committed by the RJD and the Congress".

JDU state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said during the Grand Alliance’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', "indecent comments" were made from the RJD-Congress stage about Modi and "abusive remarks" were directed to his mother.

He said, “This is not only an insult to democratic traditions but also to the revered position of a mother. The land of Bihar will not spare those who insult mothers and sisters. The NDA’s women’s wing will take to the streets on September 4. This cannot be tolerated." Anil Kumar, state president of Hindustani Awam Morcha, said that the "abusive language used from the RJD-Congress platform reminds people of the 'jungle raj' culture". PTI PKD BDC