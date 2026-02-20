NDA contesting to win, bring change to Kerala’s political culture: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that the upcoming Assembly election is a decisive one and that the NDA is contesting to win and bring a change to Kerala’s political culture.

Speaking after inaugurating the NDA’s state election committee office ahead of the Assembly polls, Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in securing a major victory in Kerala.

He said the NDA would contest all 140 Assembly seats in the state to bring the change people are seeking.

“Development, protection of faith, and security will be the key pillars of the alliance’s campaign,” he added.

With the slogan “What has not changed will now change,” the NDA is moving forward with the goal of transforming Kerala, Chandrasekhar said, adding that the alliance aims for inclusive development.

“The era when people believed the BJP could not win in Kerala is over, and public confidence has increased following the local body elections,” he said.

BJP Kerala in-charge and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Kerala is a state of India, not a separate country.

He alleged that the state government was preparing to issue nativity certificates and said such powers rest with the Union government.

He claimed that such documents could facilitate the regularisation of illegal migration.

Javadekar said people in Kerala are seeking change and alleged that both the Left and Congress-led fronts have ruled the state alternately and failed to deliver.

He expressed confidence that the NDA coming to power in Kerala is not a distant possibility.

Various senior BJP and NDA leaders were also present at the event. PTI TBA SSK