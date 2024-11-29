NDA convocation ceremony: 222 cadets get Bachelor's degree from JNU

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) A total of 222 cadets were conferred Bachelor's degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University at the convocation ceremony of 147th course of the National Defence Academy on Friday.

Advertisment

It comprises 83 cadets in the science stream, 85 in computer science and 54 in arts stream, a release said, adding 15 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.

A total of 359 cadets passed out from NDA this term, it added.

It said 131 cadets of the Navy and Air Force of the B.Tech stream received three-year course completion certificates.

Advertisment

"These cadets will be awarded B.Tech degrees on completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics, namely Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala and Air Force Academy in Hyderabad," the release said.

Lucknow University Vice Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai, who was the chief guest, lauded the dedication and resilience of the cadets.

He expressed gratitude to the parents for motivating their wards to join the prestigious 'Tri Service' training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisment

The convocation ceremony was attended by NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh The Commandant's Silver Medal was awarded to Cadet Yuvraj Singh Chauhan in science stream, Cadet Shashi Shekhar Singh in computer science stream, Cadet Gurkirat Singh in social science stream and Cadet Siddhant Jakhar in B.Tech stream, the release added. PTI SPK BNM