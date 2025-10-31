NDA determined to build a 'developed Bihar', says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the NDA is determined to build a "developed Bihar" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Shah said this after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising jobs to one crore youth, making of one crore 'Lakhpati Didis', metro train services in four cities and seven international airports in the state, among others.

"Under the leadership of Shri Modi ji and Shri Nitish ji, the NDA is determined to build a 'Developed Bihar'. Today, the NDA has released its manifesto to accelerate the reach of development to every section of Bihar," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The BJP leader said the NDA is committed to giving employment to all youths of the state, affordable loans, factories in every district, 10 new industrial parks in the state and a permanent solution to migration from industries.

"Assistance up to Rs 10 lakh for the EBC category, residential schools in every sub-division for children of the SC category, 50 lakh new pucca houses, Rs 9,000 PM Kisan and 125 units of free electricity – with these, the NDA is set to establish new benchmarks of good governance," he said.

Shah said the NDA government is now ready to take a new leap in Bihar -- from heritage to science and from education to public welfare.

He said the NDA's manifesto 'Developed Bihar' is set to serve as the blueprint in this direction.

"With Mithila Mega Textile Park, Mega Tech City and Fintech City, world-class Medicity and Sports City, Bihar will become a hub of innovation in every sector, while the Maa Janaki Temple, Vishnupad, Mahabodhi Corridor, Ramayana, Jain and Buddhist Circuits, and one lakh green homestays will transform Bihar's religious sites into centres of world tourism," he said.

The home minister said that along with this, the establishment of the Flood Management Board and 'Flood to Fortune' will make Bihar flood-free.