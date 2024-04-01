NDA doing best to undermine INDIA bloc as it knows it won't be able to retain power: Mizoram Cong

Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) Mizoram Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Monday alleged that the NDA is "doing its best to undermine" the INDIA bloc as "it is fully aware that it would not be able to retain power".

Advertisment

Addressing party workers and common people during a rally brought out by the Congress here, Chuaungo, the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee vice chairman, claimed that the NDA is also undermining the INDIA bloc as it knows that the alliance of the opposition parties is the only alternative to the BJP-led government.

Chuaungo, who is also the party's campaign committee chairman for the Lok Sabha polls, alleged that "free and fair elections no longer take place" in the country under the BJP rule and urged people to vote for the Congress to "restore democracy".

"The NDA is doing its best to undermine the INDIA bloc because the BJP-led alliance is fully aware that it would not be able to retain power and that the INDIA bloc is the only alternative to the NDA government," he said.

Advertisment

Chuaungo alleged that the Modi government has failed to fulfill poll promises of generating employment for youths.

He claimed that about 65 per cent of educated youths across the country are unemployed and because of its "poor performance", the youth have lost faith in the NDA government.

He claimed that Congress and other opposition parties have been "attacked" by the NDA government through the Income Tax department and bank accounts of the grand old party have been frozen to prevent it from campaigning for the polls.

Advertisment

Chuaungo said the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was just a political ploy and there was no concrete evidence of the crime he has been accused of.

The rally was also addressed by former minister and Congress leader Vanlalawmpui Chawngthu and Zoram Decentralisation Front (ZDF) president Lawmthang.

Congress has fielded retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama (64) for the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state will be held on April 19. PTI CORR ACD