NDA election manifesto promises to prepare Thiruvananthapuram as venue for 2036 Olympics

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) BJP led NDA on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election, claiming that the city would be prepared to serve as one of the venues for the 2036 Olympics.

Even though the host city for the 2036 Olympics has yet to be announced, reports indicate that Ahmedabad is bidding to host the world’s largest sporting event.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveiled the manifesto in the presence of NDA leaders and workers. The document was formally released by handing it over to Vijayan, an autorickshaw driver in the city.

The manifesto states that by 2030, Thiruvananthapuram will be among the top three cities in India.

It promises to request the central government to designate Thiruvananthapuram as one of the venues for the 2036 Olympics, claiming that the event will be held in India.

Another pledge made by the BJP and its allies is that, if the NDA comes to power in the Corporation, a comprehensive development roadmap for the city will be announced within 45 days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, the manifesto said.

The NDA promises to transform the administration so that all civic services are delivered transparently to citizens through online platforms and Common Service Centres at their doorstep.

It said welfare schemes and benefits of the Central Government will reach 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries without tampering with names or delivery mechanisms.

Digital and AI-based systems will be implemented to ensure a fully transparent, corruption-free administration.

A progress report will be published annually to evaluate governance achievements, and a 'Budget Report Card' detailing income, expenditure, and project execution will be released each year.

According to the manifesto, with the support of the Central Government, houses will be provided to all homeless people in the Corporation within five years.

To resolve flooding issues, a Surat-model comprehensive drainage system will be implemented, and waste management will follow the Indore model to ensure timely disposal. Street lighting across the city will be centrally monitored to ensure uninterrupted functioning.

Plans are proposed to develop pilgrimage tourism centred around the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Attukal Temple, Beemapally Mosque, and Vettucaud Church, the manifesto said.

The street dog menace will be permanently addressed by establishing dedicated shelters and providing veterinary care.

The NDA pledged that water bodies, including the Karamana and Killi rivers, Amayizhanjan Canal, and Parvathi Puthenaar, will be cleaned and restored following the model of the Ganga rejuvenation mission.

The party also promised to work with the Central Government to implement projects to address coastal erosion and strengthen port infrastructure so that their benefits reach local citizens.

Every ward will have family health centres functioning 24 hours a day with a doctor on duty, and the network of Jan Aushadhi pharmacies will be expanded to make medicines available at affordable prices.

Repairs of dilapidated houses in the city will begin within 15 days of assuming power. Road, rail, and air connectivity will be upgraded to world-class standards, and the Metro project will be realised with Central assistance.

The city’s nightlife will be rejuvenated through cooperation among street vendors, industries, and the public. The manifesto assures that the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, councillors, and officials will visit wards regularly to resolve grievances directly.

After the manifesto’s release, Chandrasekhar said the CPI(M), which had ruled the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the past 45 years, had failed to introduce any development initiatives.

"If the BJP comes to power, a comprehensive development roadmap will be presented within 45 days. A developed Thiruvananthapuram and a corruption-free administration are what the BJP promises," he said.

He added that in a democratic system, it is the responsibility of local self-government institutions to address the basic problems faced by citizens in their neighbourhoods, and therefore elections to such institutions must be given utmost importance.

"Residents had given CPI(M) nine chances to govern, but those opportunities were used for corruption and plunder instead of development," he said.