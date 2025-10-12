NDA finalises seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar; JD(U), BJP to contest 101 seats each

Patna, Oct 12 (PTI) The ruling NDA in Bihar on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls to the 243-member assembly, in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP will contest 101 seats each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.

The announcement to the effect came on X handles of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has settled with a deal of 29 seats.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who had been insisting on "at least 15 seats", has been given only six seats, while Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, also got six constituencies.

The assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14. PTI NAC BDC