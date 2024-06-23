NDA govt at Centre can become unstable anytime: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre can become unstable anytime and asked her party workers to strengthen the party's support base across the country by bringing forward those associated with its mission.

After the BSP's poor show in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati had convened a national-level meeting of the party here on Sunday. All the members of the party's central executive, state unit presidents and senior members participated in it.

Addressing the meeting, Mayawati said, "The BJP and its NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government at the Centre is not completely stable. It can become unstable anytime." In such a situation, she said BSP workers have to strengthen the party's support base on a war footing by bringing forward those associated with its mission in the party organisation.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the BSP had to suffer a setback in the Lok Sabha polls as the INDIA bloc parties misled the voters with their propaganda on protecting the Constitution and other issues.

She said the poor and weaker sections of the society especially get misled on some issue or the other during elections and end up harming the prospects of their "only well-wisher", the BSP. Instead they help parties that exploit them grab power, she added.

"This is not fair at all. They will have to give up their habit of getting misled again and again," Mayawati said.

Slamming the Congress, she said, "The Congress used all kinds of tactics to prevent Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar from entering the Constituent Assembly. How can it talk about protecting the Constitution made by Ambedkar?" The BSP chief said when the Congress did not listen to Ambedkar on reservation and other important issues, he resigned as the law minister of the then Congress government and advised the Bahujan Samaj to unite and form its own political party to take the master key of political power at the Centre and in states in its hands, so that it can take full advantage of the legal rights given to it by the Constitution.

She instructed the BSP office-bearers to strengthen the party at every level in view of the Assembly polls in some states in the near future. While discussing the country's political situation, she also asked her party workers to remain alert. PTI SLM/NAV RC