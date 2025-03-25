NDA govt attempting to shield itself from scrutiny, curtailing access to public info: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the Data Protection Act, 2023 curtails access to public information that is essential for citizens to hold the government accountable, and said the Congress will take necessary steps to protect people's rights.

Gandhi made the assertion in a post on X after meeting a diverse group of activists, editors, researchers and domain experts in the Parliament House complex.

"Today, I had the opportunity to meet a diverse group of activists, editors, researchers and domain experts in Parliament. They voiced serious concerns about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, particularly its impact on the scope of the RTI Act," the former Congress president said.

This legislation, under the pretext of safeguarding privacy, curtails access to public information that is essential for citizens and journalists to hold the government accountable, he alleged.

"The NDA government is attempting to shield itself from scrutiny, undermining transparency and weakening democratic oversight," Gandhi claimed.

In the interest of accountability and good governance, the Congress will discuss this issue with INDIA bloc leaders and take necessary steps to protect the rights of people, he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi also met a delegation of representatives of retirees from the six Central Armed Police Forces at his office in the Parliament House complex.

The delegation expressed concerns that their welfare and retirement benefits are not proportionate to their service and discussed their demands.