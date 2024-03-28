NDA govt changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr donation via electoral bonds: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Mar. 28 (PTI) The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has changed the telecom policy after receiving electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Thursday.

In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said, “Modi government got electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company and the government changed its telecom policy. You can understand who benefited from the change in policy." "If 2G was a scam then what is this?” he asked.

Owaisi tagged a picture of a news article which suggests that Bharti Group donated the amount.

In another post, the AIMIM leader said the country will have to decide whether to choose a Prime Minister who has a deep “bond” with the oppressed Indians, or one who is "limited only by the money of the rich." Last month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, said the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution. PTI GDK ROH