NDA govt failed to deliver on its promises in Bihar, INDIA bloc will, asserts Kharge

Sasaram, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises in Bihar, asserting that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc government will implement whatever it has promised in its manifesto.

Addressing poll rallies in Rohtas and Gayaji, Kharge alleged, "Modi does not hesitate to lie; his friend Amit Shah is also like him.” "Modi said a ‘katta’ (country-made handgun) was put on Congress' temple (part of the head) by the RJD to steal the CM candidature from the Congress. Actually, it is the BJP which is the real thief," he said.

He also accused the BJP of misleading the people, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on commitments such as providing Rs 2 crore annually to farmers and one crore houses for the poor.

"Modi said he will give Rs 2 crore each year to farmers. Did he? No. He said he will give 1 crore houses to the poor. Did he? No," the senior Congress leader claimed.

Kharge alleged that Modi is “not a leader of the poor", but Rahul Gandhi is.

"The predecessors of the BJP did not work for independence of the country. They worked for the Britishers," he asserted.

Kharge said that when the PM will experience the “stick of the people's vote", he will “get a lesson not to claim credit for everything”.

The Congress president, without naming anyone, urged people "not to vote for liars", otherwise they will end up becoming "dacoits".

Kharge also claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when he was earlier with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, had remarked that “the BJP is spreading fear, hatred and violence in India. They are the biggest threat to the Constitution”.

"Nitish ji claims he is a socialist leader and a supporter of Lohia and Karpoori Thakur. But, they wanted socialism, and you have taken side of the RSS and Modi, who follow the ‘Manu Smriti’,” he said.

Kharge also criticised the NDA leadership for targeting former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying, "Nehru ji gave the country HMT, BHEL and many other factories and industries. But, the BJP has only erected an army of RSS to run the country on the basis of ‘Manu Smriti’." He asserted that the Congress is "committed to safeguarding democracy, justice and fraternity" and that it works for "farmers, Dalits, women and backward classes" instead of focusing on "securing the chair".

"Nitish ji gave women a debt of Rs 10,000 and asked for votes in return. What is he actually concerned with – votes or uplift of women?" Kharge asked.

He alleged that there has been no development in Bihar in 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc has decided to make RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav the chief ministerial face to curb unemployment, stop migration, and ensure rural development, if the opposition bloc came to power in the state. PTI SUK NN MNB RBT