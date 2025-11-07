NDA govt failed to deliver on its promises, INDIA bloc will, claims Mallikarjun Kharge

Sasaram (Bihar), Nov 7 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the BJP has failed to fulfill its promises in Bihar, and asserted that the INDIA bloc will fulfill it has pledged in its manifesto.

Addressing a public rally in Chenari assembly segment of Bihar's Rohtas district, Kharge also claimed that Modi does not hesitate to lie and "his friend" Amit Shah is also like him.

"Modi ji had said he will give Rs 2 crore each year for farmers. Did he give? No. He said he will give one crore houses to the poor. Did he? No," the Congress leader claimed.

The NDA government did not keep the promises made to the people of Bihar but the INDIA bloc will, Kharge said.

"Modi ji said that a katta (unlicenced country-made handgun) was put on Congress's temple by the RJD to steal the CM candidature from Congress. Actually, it is the BJP which is the real thief," he claimed.

Referring to the BJP's oft-repeated attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru about various issue, Kharge said, "Nehru ji gave the country HMT, BHEL etc. But the BJP has only set up an army of RSS which is helping the party run the country on the basis of Manusmriti." The Congress leader claimed that the BJP wants to go back in time but the Congress will move forward. PTI SUK NN