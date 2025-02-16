NDA govt has successfully curbed corruption, says BJP leader Tawde

Gwalior, Feb 16 (PTI) The NDA government at the Centre has successfully curbed corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, he said his party uncovered the coal, Bofors, fodder and 2G scams while it was in the opposition.

"In the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders just keep talking since there is no corruption in the NDA government. We have succeeded in stopping it. The opposition alleged irregularities in Rafale (fighter jet) purchase, but they failed in the Supreme Court," he claimed.

Tawde said the stampede at New Delhi railway station, in which 18 persons lost their lives, was an unfortunate incident.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Home minister Amit have held a meeting in this regard, Tawde informed.

"It is being seen as to what to do next in this matter. Earlier also an accident had occurred in Prayagraj during Kumbh, but later a larger number of devotees reached there and arrangements were made," he said.

Asked about the devaluation of the Indian currency, Tawde said the rupee is at a better level than the currencies of several countries.

He expressed hope that NDA will form the government in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Assembly polls are due in the eastern state later this year.

Tawde also informed about the highlights of the Union budget for 2025-26 during his interaction with reporters. PTI COR ADU BNM