NDA govt hatching conspiracy to change constitution: Lalu

Saran (Bihar), Apr 29 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the BJD-led NDA government at the Centre was hatching a conspiracy to change the constitution and end reservations for weaker sections of the society.

Prasad, while addressing a poll rally here soon after his daughter Rohini Acharya filed her nomination from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, said the country’s secular-democratic fabric will have to be protected at any cost.

“The NDA government is trying to change the constitution... We will not allow this to happen at any cost. They also want to remove reservations given to the weaker sections. We have to protect the rights of the backward classes and the socially marginalised,” he said.

Prasad also appealed to voters of Saran to “ensure the victory of Rohini”.

Meanwhile, Prasad’s son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that his sister will receive the wholehearted support from voters of the constituency, which the RJD chief represented many times until his disqualification in 2013, when he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

“My sister displayed exemplary service to our parents; she will serve the people in the same spirit,” said Yadav, referring to Acharya donating a kidney to Prasad during a surgery in 2022.

“The electorate of Bihar has decided to give a befitting reply to NDA leaders, including the prime minister, who never fulfills promises,” the young RJD leader asserted.

Earlier in the day, Yadav told reporters that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

“BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, know very well they are going to lose all the seats in the state. I have said time and again that the Lok Sabha poll results in Bihar will be surprising. It will be completely in favour of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The PM has nothing to speak of the NDA’s work in Bihar in the last 10 years,” he added. PTI CORR PKD RBT