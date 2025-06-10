NDA govt in Andhra to celebrate completion of one year in office on June 12

Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the completion of its first year in office on June 12 as ‘Suparipala – Swarna Andhra’ (good governance – golden Andhra), showcasing its achievements and presenting its future vision, official sources said on Tuesday.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena stormed to power a year ago, bagging a landslide victory of 164 assembly seats and relegating YSRCP to just 11 seats.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said the event will be celebrated at 5 pm on June 12 at Amaravati.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh formed after the General Election, 2024 complete its first year in office on 12 June 2025, a milestone marking the culmination of one year of governance steered by people’s mandate,” said Vijayanand in a government order (GO).

According to the chief secretary, this event will serve as a platform to present the achievements of the government in the past year, communicate its vision and strategic objective for the forthcoming four years, among others.