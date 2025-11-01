NDA govt indulging in divisive politics, propagating fake nationalism, alleges Cong''s Priyanka

Begusarai, Nov 1 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre and in Bihar have been indulging in divisive politics and propagating "fake nationalism" to win elections.

Addressing her maiden poll rally at Begusarai in the Bihar polls this year, she claimed that there is "no double-engine government in the state as everything is controlled from Delhi".

She also criticised the BJP over the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that "deleting voters' names amounts to breach of people's rights".

"They first divided people, went to war, but couldn't divert attention from real issues, so they are now stealing votes," Vadra alleged, while attacking the BJP.

The Congress leader also claimed, "BJP leaders criticise Nehru ji, Indira ji, but they do not raise issues like unemployment, migration...The NDA government has been playing divisive politics and propagating fake nationalism." Bihar contributed so much to the country's growth, but the state was not developed as it should have been, she claimed.

"Don’t get fooled by promises of the government in Bihar," the Congress MP told the rally.

Claiming that privatisation is rampant in the NDA rule, she alleged, "The PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends". PTI SUK BDC