NDA govt is Robin Hood in reverse, alleges TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during Budget session

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that the NDA government has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite, with the pattern resembling the "reverse of Robin Hood." Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

"There is a pattern with the NDA government. It resembles the reverse of Robin Hood. It means that the BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving it to the wealthy elite. For instance, the waiving of corporate loans while poor farmers are left to suffer." "The government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires a bigger slice of the pie. This is not economic justice. This is economic favouritism at its worst," Banerjee said.