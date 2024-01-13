NDA govt made country strong: Union Minister R K Singh

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) The NDA government has made the country strong, and it is on the path of becoming a superpower. The Centre also gave a befitting reply whether it is Pakistan or China, Union Minister R K Singh said on Saturday.

Singh participated in Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra events in the city.

"We have made the country strong. Now our enemies have stopped carrying out terrorist attacks. We have given a befitting reply whether it is Pakistan or China," an official release quoted him as saying.

"Today, India is the fifth-largest power in the world. Our core philosophy is to make India strong. And, the second core belief is to bring the poor people out of poverty. Every needy person should have access to food, electricity and water," the Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said.

He highlighted that the poor are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why he has made provision for free food grains for them for five years.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is growing and becoming a superpower, he said.

Singh also highlighted various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat PM Swanidhi Yojana, Jeevan Jyothy Bima Yojana and Mudra Yojana.

The minister emphasised the importance of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in creating awareness about the Central government's schemes and how they can help people prosper.

He also requested that those who are yet to avail the government's schemes, apply and get benefitted. This is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of the government's initiatives and improve their lives, he added. PTI SJR SJR KH