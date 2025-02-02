NDA govt not anti-Muslim: Union Minister Athawale

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that Congress and other opposition parties repeatedly term the NDA government at the centre as "anti-Muslim", but that is not true.

The government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi work for all sections of society, he said.

Athawale, who highlighted the various welfare schemes and programmes of the centre, said they apply to all sections.

"I want to tell the Muslim community that our government is not anti-Muslim. Our government works for everyone. The schemes I mentioned do not exclude Muslims," he told reporters here.

Asked about the criticism from the ruling Congress in Telangana that the state has been given a raw deal in the Union Budget, he said the budget is not "state-wise", and the centre wants its schemes to be implemented in every state.

He said he would look into the proposals sent by the state government.

He also said that his ministry has received a significant boost in the allocation of funds in the union budget 2025-26, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting social justice and supporting marginalised communities.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, led by its state unit president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, held a protest here, alleging that the union budget 2025-26 "ignored" the interests of Telangana.