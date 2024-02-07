NDA govt provided more funds than UPA to Karnataka: Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) As Karnataka Congress leaders staged a protest here at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday alleging "injustice" meted out to the state in the devolution of taxes, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said more money has been allocated to the state under the Narendra Modi government compared to the previous UPA regime.

Singh, talking about funds for Karnataka under his ministry, said Rs 8,700 crore was given to the state under MGNREGA during the UPA government. Under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Rs 39,000 crore has been released to the state so far.

Top Congress leaders from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre over "injustice" meted out to the state in devolution of taxes.

The protesters demanded that the Centre set right the losses to the tune of Rs 1.87 lakh crore allegedly incurred by Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.

Singh said the pending liability under labour and material components of MGNREGA is Rs 972 crore.

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the total expenditure including the state share was Rs 3,600 crore under the UPA and Rs 4,500 crore under the NDA.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 2,300 crore was given during the UPA years and Rs 2,500 crore was given under NDA.

He said the Finance Commission fund released by the ministry to Karnataka was Rs 4,400 crore during UPA rule. Under the NDA, it has been Rs 18,000 crore, he said.

The minister said in the current fiscal of 2023-24, Rs 2490 crore was allocated to Karnataka by the Finance Commission, of which Rs 423.30 crore has been released. A part of the amount was deducted in the second installment for FY 2021-22 from the installment released in 2023-24 as election was not completed for district and block levels in the state.

"Therefore, funds are on hold for all rural local bodies where election has not been held. Panchayati Raj bodies need to be duly elected to make recommendations for installments," he said, according to a statement issued by the rural development ministry.

"The first installment of untied grants has been released for the financial year 2023-24. Whereas the department of drinking water and sanitation has sent a proposal to its department for the approval of the competent authority to recommend the release of the first installment of Tide (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs) grant," he said.

In 2022-23, Rs 2463 crore was allocated while Rs 2093.55 crore was released. In 2021-22, Rs 2377 crore was allocated while Rs 2375.50 crore was released. In 2020-21, Rs 3217 crore was allocated, which was fully released.

He said due to the COVID pandemic, complete fund was released for 2020-21, (first and second installment) and 2021-22 (first installment). PTI AO AO KSS KSS